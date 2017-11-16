Wide receivers Jazz Peavy and George Rushing not currently with Wisconsin

MADISON — Wide receivers Jazz Peavy and George Rushing are not currently with Wisconsin’s football team, head coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday morning.

Peavy played in four games this season, totaling five catches for 55 yards and three rushing attempts for seven yards. He last played in week five against Northwestern. He had been appearing on the injury report handed out by Wisconsin with a right leg injury beginning in week six. Thursday, we was absent from the list.

Rushing injured his left leg in the preseason and has not appeared in a single game this season. He was taken off the injury report Thursday as well.

“For different reasons both are not with the team right now,” Chryst said Thursday. “Certainly different reasons. There’s a lot going on in these guy’s lives. All that matters is that they’re doing alright. It was kind of decided for both to kind of help them navigate everything to take some time away.”

Peavy is a fifth year senior and Rushing is in his fourth year at the program. Since Rushing has not appeared in a game this season, redshirting is a possibility.

“This is his fourth year and he’s going to graduate this year, but we haven’t had those discussions,” Chryst said about Rushing.

