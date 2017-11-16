Packers coach Mike McCarthy says QB Aaron Rodgers is ‘making really good progress’

It was just some jogging and taking snaps with a trainer, but it was also a glimmer of hope for the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was back out on the practice field for the first time since undergoing surgery to fix a broken collarbone last month. He didn’t practice or even throw a ball. And yet, he had all eyes on him, with both the media and his teammates taking note of his presence.

Advertisement

“I was peaking over there, looking at him, too,” wide receiver Davonte Adams told reporters. “He looked good so far. Once he gets healed up, I know we will be excited to have him back.”

The work on the field, which didn’t include him throwing a football, was just the latest step in Rodgers recovery from a broken right collarbone, an injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15. He remains on injured reserve, meaning he’ll be out until at least Week 15 when Green Bay travels to Carolina. But Rodgers can start practicing in two weeks and Wednesday could serve as a sign that it’s possible he’ll be healthy enough to do that.

“I think he’s making really good progress,” coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday morning. “I know the training staff and the strength and conditioning staff are very pleased where he is. He’s moving right along.”

Related

Comments

comments