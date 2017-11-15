Bo Ryan talks Wisconsin and the Hall of Fame

MADISON — Former Wisconsin basketball coach Bo Ryan will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame this week in Kansas City.

Despite watching a lot of basketball, and golfing even more, Ryan took a few minutes out of his morning to talk with the Joe & Ebo Show on some of his favorite career memories, what he’s seen from the Badgers and the honor of getting into the Hall of Fame.

Take a listen below to hear from the all-time winningest coach in Wisconsin men’s basketball history:

