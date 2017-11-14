College Football Playoff rankings: Week 3

Wisconsin is slowly moving its way up the College Football Playoff rankings but the Badgers are still on the outside looking in as we enter the second to last weekend of the regular season.

The selection committee unveiled the third week of the rankings Tuesday night and Wisconsin came in at No. 5, up three spots from the previous rankings. It still leaves the Badgers behind two one-loss teams — Oklahoma and Clemson — with just three games left, including the Big Ten title game, before the playoff pairings are set.

Helping Wisconsin’s resume are the two wins over ranked teams — Iowa was No. 20 last week, while Northwestern comes in at No. 23 this week. The Badgers can add to their quality wins with this Saturday’s game against No. 22 Michigan and whichever team comes out of the East Division — whether it’s No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State or No. 17 Michigan State.

Here’s a full look at this week’s rankings:

1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Miami

4) Oklahoma

5) Wisconsin

6) Auburn

7) Georgia

8) Notre Dame

9) Ohio State

10) Penn State

11) USC

12) TCU

13) Oklahoma State

14) Washington State

15) UCF

16) Mississippi State

17) Michigan State

18) Washington

19) NC State

20) LSU

21) Memphis

22) Stanford

23) Northwestern

24) Michigan

25) Boise State

