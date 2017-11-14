College Football Playoff rankings: Week 3

Wisconsin is slowly moving its way up the College Football Playoff rankings but the Badgers are still on the outside looking in as we enter the second to last weekend of the regular season.
The selection committee unveiled the third week of the rankings Tuesday night and Wisconsin came in at No. 5, up three spots from the previous rankings. It still leaves the Badgers behind two one-loss teams — Oklahoma and Clemson — with just three games left, including the Big Ten title game, before the playoff pairings are set.
Helping Wisconsin’s resume are the two wins over ranked teams — Iowa was No. 20 last week, while Northwestern comes in at No. 23 this week. The Badgers can add to their quality wins with this Saturday’s game against No. 22 Michigan and whichever team comes out of the East Division — whether it’s No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State or No. 17 Michigan State.
Here’s a full look at this week’s rankings:
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Miami
4) Oklahoma
5) Wisconsin
6) Auburn
7) Georgia
8) Notre Dame
9) Ohio State
10) Penn State
11) USC
12) TCU
13) Oklahoma State
14) Washington State
15) UCF
16) Mississippi State
17) Michigan State
18) Washington
19) NC State
20) LSU
21) Memphis
22) Stanford
23) Northwestern
24) Michigan
25) Boise State