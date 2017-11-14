Bucks win third straight 110-103 over Memphis

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110-103 Monday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer in the game with 27 points. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Tyreke Evans also had 27 points for the Grizzlies.

The Bucks used a fantastic third quarter defensively to take control of the game. They outscored Memphis 26-12 in that period.

While Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer for the Bucks, he was joined by four other teammates in double-figures. Forwards Khris Middleton and John Henson both had 17 points. Newly acquired guard Eric Bledsoe scored 15 points, giving him double-figures in all three games he has played for Milwaukee. Off the bench, Malcolm Brogdon had 10 points to lead the second unit.

The win for Milwaukee is their third straight victory over a four day stretch. The team has not lost since Bledsoe made his debut after being acquired via trade with the Suns.

The Bucks are in action next on Wednesday night at home against the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is at 7pm.

