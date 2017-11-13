Jonathan Taylor wins sixth Big Ten Freshman of the Week

MADISON — Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been honored as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season. Taylor ran for 157 yards on 29 carries against Iowa in Wisconsin’s 38-14 win in week 11. He also added in one catch for 14 yards.

Taylor has now topped the 100-yard mark in seven of his 10 career games at Wisconsin. The three games in which he failed to do so came against Utah State when he had 87 yards on nine carries, against Northwestern, and at Illinois when he missed the second half due to an ankle injury.

In those five of his seven games of over 100 yards he’s also surpassed the 150-yard mark.

Taylor is among the country’s best in numerous rushing stats. He currently sits at 1,525 yards on the season on 219 carries. Both of those marks are among the top 10 in the country and lead the Big Ten. Taylor trails only Stanford’s Bryce Love and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny in rushing yards nationally.

On Saturday Taylor became the 10th running back in Wisconsin history to surpass 1,500 yards in a single season.

Wisconsin’s victory over Iowa moved them to 10-0 for the first time in program history. The Badgers also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten West with the win, guaranteeing themselves an appearance in the Big Ten Championship.

Winning the award six times ties Taylor for second-most in Big Ten history with Illinois’ Nathan Scheelhaase in 2010. Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett holds the record for most Freshman of the Week honors with seven in the 2014 season. With two games remaining, Taylor will have the opportunity to tie or pass him.

