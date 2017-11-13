Leon Jacobs wins Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

MADISON — Wisconsin linebacker Leon Jacobs was honored as the Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the Big Ten for his performance against Iowa in week 11. Jacobs finished the game with four tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned 21 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Wisconsin only allowed 66 total yards of offense to the Hawkeyes in their 38-14 victory. Iowa did not score a touchdown offensively, as both their scores came on interceptions returned for touchdowns by defensive back Josh Jackson. Jackson shared the honor with Jacobs this week.

The 66 yards allowed was the fewest that Wisconsin has ever allowed to a Big Ten opponent in program history.

This is the second time that Jacobs has earned the honor, the first coming in week seven after Wisconsin beat Purdue 17-9.

Jacobs also set a school record by appearing in his 55th game on Saturday against Iowa.

