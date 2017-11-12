Packers snap 3-game losing streak with 23-16 win at Chicago

Brett Hundley got the first win of his young career Sunday, as the Green Bay Packers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 23-16 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

After struggling in his first two starts filling in for an injured Aaron Rodgers, Hundley was better, especially in the fourth quarter. He made a Rodgers-like throw to Davante Adams for what proved to be the winning touchdown and then dropped another dime on a third-and-10 pass to Adams that help to extend a time-consuming drive.

Hundley, who injured his hamstring in the game, finished the day 18 of 25 for 212 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a passer rating of 110.8.

Much of his success came when throwing Adams’ way. The wide receiver caught five of the eight passes thrown his way for 90 yards, including the touchdown.

Helping the offense was a running game that was extremely productive even after losing starter Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs). Green Bay ran for 160 yards, tied for the second-most this season. Rookie Jamaal Williams had 67 yards, with Montgomery chipping in 54, Hundley 16 and Jones 12.

Defensively, the Packers got after rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky, sacking him five times, including three from outside linebacker Nick Perry. They also limited a Bears rushing attack that was averaging 130 yards coming in to just 55.

The win pushed Green Bay to 5-4 on the year, tied with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North and two games behind division-leading Minnesota. The Packers will host Baltimore next Sunday.

