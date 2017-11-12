Bucks top Lakers 98-90 for second straight win

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks won their second game in as many nights on Saturday, defeating the Lakers 98-90. The win moves the Bucks back to the .500 mark on the season, at 6-6.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to play at an MVP-caliber level. He had 33 points and 15 rebounds on the night for Milwaukee. He was one of five players for the Bucks to reach double-figures in scoring. New acquisition Eric Bledsoe had 11 points in his second game as a member of the Bucks.

Lakers’ rookie Lonzo Ball did make history for Los Angeles. He became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in the loss for the Lakers.

Milwaukee will be in action next when they take on the Memphis Grizzles at home Monday night.

