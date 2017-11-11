Milwaukee Bucks defeat Spurs 94-87

SAN ANTONIO — The Milwaukee Bucks snapped their four game losing streak by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-87 on Friday night on the road. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points and 12 rebounds on the night. Spurs’ forward LaMarcus Aldridge finished the night with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Spurs.

Guard Eric Bledsoe made his team debut for Milwaukee, scoring 13 points and totaling seven assists. He was acquired via trade with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday but did not play in Milwaukee’s loss to Cleveland that night. Bledsoe was inserted as a starter and finished with 29 minutes on the floor. He did make his presence known in his first opportunity, knocking down a mid-range jumper with under three minutes to go to seal the game for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are in action next Saturday night at home when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is at 7:30PM.

