Milwaukee Bucks lose fourth straight to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night in Cleveland. The Bucks have now dropped four in a row, and five of six since winning three of their first four.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and three assists on the night, but he also had eight turnovers. Guard Malcolm Brogdon finished the night with 22 points and Khris Middleton had 22 points and 11 assists.

Cleveland was led by LeBron James and Kevin Love to beat the Bucks. James finished with 30 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds on the night. Love had a season-high 32 points and 16 rebounds. He did a good amount of damage from the free throw line, going 14-of-16 from the charity stripe. Cavaliers also got 20 points from guard J.R. Smith and 10 points from sixth-man Dwyane Wade.

The Bucks were in the news earlier Tuesday when news broke that they traded with the Phoenix Suns for guard Eric Bledsoe. The Bucks sent center Greg Monroe, a protected first-round pick, and a protected 2018 second-round pick. Bledsoe did not play against Cleveland, but is expected to join the team in San Antonio on Wednesday in advance of their matchup with the Spurs on Friday night according to ESPN.

