Second week of College Football Playoff rankings released

MADISON — Wisconsin earned a 45-17 win at Indiana last week, but it wasn’t enough to really impress anyone on the College Football Playoff committee. A week after coming in at No. 9 in the first rankings, the Badgers jumped up one spot to No. 8 on Tuesday.

It has them behind four 1-loss teams, including Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma with just three regular season games left, plus a likely date in the Big Ten title game.

Wisconsin continues to be hampered by a resume that is lacking quality wins, though that changed a bit with Tuesday’s rankings. The Badgers picked up a top-25 win with Northwestern debuting at No. 25, while they have a chance to get another on Saturday when No. 20 Iowa comes to town. Depending on how this weekend plays out, Michigan could also visit Camp Randall Stadium as a ranked team on Nov. 18. Add in a potential ranked opponent from the trio of No. 12 Michigan State, No. 13 Ohio State or No. 14 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship game and that resume starts to perk up a little bit.

In total, the Big Ten has six teams ranked, up from four last week.

Full playoff rankings:

1) Georgia

2) Alabama

3) Notre Dame

4) Clemson

5) Oklahoma

6) TCU

7) Miami

8) Wisconsin

9) Washington

10) Auburn

11) USC

12) Michigan State

13) Ohio State

14) Penn State

15) Oklahoma State

16) Mississippi State

17) Virginia Tech

18) UCF

19) Washington State

20) Iowa

21) Iowa State

22) Memphis

23) NC State

24) LSU

25) Northwestern

