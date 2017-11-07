Report: Milwaukee Bucks trade for Eric Bledsoe

The Milwaukee Bucks made the first big splash via trade of the season by acquiring guard Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns according to ESPN. The Bucks have sent Greg Monroe, their protected 2018 first-round pick, and a second-round pick to the Suns in exchange for Bledsoe according to the report.

Bledsoe has only played in three games this season for Phoenix. He left the team after he tweeted that he wanted out of the situation on October 22.

In those three games this year Bledsoe averaged 15.7 points per game. Over his career he has averages of 13.1 points per game, 4.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds.

The Bucks play in Cleveland Tuesday night, Bledsoe is not expected to be available to play.

