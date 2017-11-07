Report: Bryan Bulaga done for the year

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been devastated by injuries this season and that continued Monday night against Detroit.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday that right tackle Bryan Bulaga tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. The injury happened in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 30-17 loss to the Lions.

Advertisement

Bulaga’s time in Green Bay has been interrupted numerous times by injury since being the team’s first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. That included missing the entire 2013 season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

The injury means the Packers will have had their preferred five starters along the offensive line for less than two games this season.

Justin McCray replaced Bulaga in the lineup after he went down and could be the full-time starter moving forward, though with former second-round pick Jason Spriggs now healthy, he could also be an option.

Green Bay will travel to Chicago on Sunday.

Related

Comments

comments