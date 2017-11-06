Zone CFB Power Rankings: Week 10

MADISON — With the race for the four spots in the College Football Playoff heating up, here at The Zone we thought it would be a good idea to put together our top 10 on a weekly basis moving forward. The playoff committee is made up of 13 members who vote each week on the teams that will be finding themselves playing in the semi-finals. Our committee works the same way, except it is only three members. The teams have been voted on by myself, Zach Heilprin, and Ebo Thoreson.

The point system works the same way as the AP Top 25 does, but scaled to 10 teams instead of 25. For example, a first-place vote garners 10 points, and a tenth-place vote is worth one point.

1. Georgia (30 points) 9-0

Georgia still has arguably the best win of anyone in the country by beating Notre Dame in South Bend earlier this year. Thanks to that they’ve got the best resume. They get a slight edge over Alabama on the strength of that win.

2. Alabama (27 points) 9-0

The Crimson Tide have had a relatively weak schedule to this point, with the meat of it starting with their victory over LSU this week. If they continue to play like they are the rest of the regular season they will top Georgia, but I’m not ready to put them at number one quite yet.

3. Notre Dame (22 points) 8-1

The Fighting Irish got another win in a game that was not as close as the score indicated. Since losing to Georgia they’ve won every game by double-digits and that includes wins of 20+ over Michigan State, Southern Cal, and North Carolina State. Their game this week has the biggest playoff implications, as they head to Miami to take on the Hurricanes.

4. Clemson (20 points) 8-1

The Tigers beat a very good North Carolina State team this week on the road. Adding that win to their already impressive victories over Auburn and Virginia Tech looks great, but it’s hard to get over the loss to Syracuse.

5. Oklahoma (19 points) 8-1

The Sooners didn’t play much defense but beat a very good Oklahoma State team yesterday afternoon. On the other hand, their win over Ohio State looks a little bit weaker due to Iowa thrashing the Buckeyes this week.

6. (tie) Miami (14 points) 8-0

Miami finally got a win over a quality opponent this week after knocking off Virginia Tech this week. They’ll be tested this upcoming weekend as Notre Dame comes to town for a de facto elimination game.

7. (tie) Wisconsin (14 points) 9-0

The Badgers earned some style points by beating Indiana 45-17 this week, and they needed them. Their playoff chances may have taken a hit with Ohio State’s loss, however. Wisconsin needed a potential Big Ten Championship game win over the Buckeyes to look as good as possible.

8. Texas Christian (10 points) 8-1

The Horned Frogs won again this weekend over Texas. Things get bigger for them this week as they play travel to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners. Those two teams are the last hope for the Big 12 to reach the playoff.

9. Washington (five points) 8-1

No one is talking about the Huskies since their loss to Arizona State a few weeks back, but they could make some noise with matchups against Stanford, Washington State, and potentially USC in the Pac-12 Championship. They’re a real dark horse to make the playoffs.

10. Auburn (four points) 7-2

The Tigers are the SEC team that no one is talking about. Their road to the playoff is a real muddy one having already lost twice, but they’ll get a shot at Georgia this upcoming weekend before taking on Alabama in the Iron Bowl in two weeks. If they somehow win both of those and the SEC Championship, we could have our first two loss playoff team.

