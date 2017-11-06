Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor takes home fifth Freshman of the Week honor

MADISON — University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for week 10 of the season. Taylor helped the Badgers to a 45-17 victory on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers with 29 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown.

This is the fifth time that Taylor has taken home the award on the season, and the fourth time in the last five weeks. His 183 yards against Indiana gave him his sixth game this season where he has topped the 100-yard mark. Taylor is the Big Ten leader in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

Taylor is now tied for the third-most Big Ten Freshman of the Week in the history of the award. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg won the award five times in 2013. Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett holds the record for most times honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He was honored seven times in 2014.

Wisconsin is unbeaten through nine games for the first time since the 2004 season. They have also won all six of their Big Ten games. They entered the game with Indiana ranked ninth in the country according to the College Football Playoff Top 25.

