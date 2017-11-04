Milwaukee Bucks fall to Detroit 105-96

DETROIT | The Milwaukee Bucks losing skid hit three games on Friday night in Detroit. They fell to the Pistons 105-96. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, but was only able to add in four rebounds and three assists on the night.

Antetokounmpo did get help from guard Malcolm Brogdon. He had a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists. Milwaukee’s biggest issue was the lack of scoring off the bench, however. They only were able to get 14 points from reserves. Matthew Dellavedova had nine points and Then Maker had five. Detroit doubled their bench scoring, totaling 28 points from their reserves.

Advertisement

Detroit was lead by center Andre Drummond who finished with 24 points, including a 14-of-16 mark from the free throw line. Guard Avery Bradley also had a strong game, he finished with 23 points on the night.

Milwaukee is in action next on Tuesday night when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Cleveland won the previous matchup between the two teams this year, 116-97 back on October 20 in Milwaukee.

Related

Comments

comments