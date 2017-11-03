Preview: (9) Wisconsin at Indiana

THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers (8-0, 5-0) vs the Indiana Hoosiers (3-5, 0-5)

Advertisement

The time: 11 a.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

The TV coverage: ABC with Dave Pasch and Greg McElroy in the booth, and Tom Luginbill on the sideline.

The last time: Wisconsin ran for 554 yards, including 205 from James White, in a 51-3 win in 2013.

The series: Wisconsin leads 40-18-2

The line: Wisconsin -13.5

The Badgers injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

WR Quintez Cephus (head)

CB Madison Cone (leg)

S D’Cota Dixon (leg)

RB Chris James (leg)

RB Jonathan Taylor (leg)

OUT

Game:

TE Luke Benzschawel (leg)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg)

WR Jazz Peavy (leg)

FB Austin Ramesh (head)

WR George Rushing (leg)

Season:

S Patrick Johnson (arm)

RB Taiwan Deal (leg)

LB Jack Cichy (knee)

LB Zack Baun (foot)

RB Sam Brodner (knee)

LB Mason Stokke (leg)

THE BREAKDOWN: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1) Make a statement

No one expected Wisconsin to be among the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings, but it was still surprising to see one of the four remaining unbeaten Power 5 teams at No. 9. Obviously, a lot of that has to do with a lackluster schedule and there is nothing Wisconsin can do about it. What the Badgers do have control over, though, is how they play against the lesser teams on their schedule. And unlike No. 2 Alabama, whose schedule is just as bad as Wisconsin’s, they haven’t dominated that opposition. That needs to change starting Saturday so the Badgers can, at the very least, start passing the eye test for the selection committee.

2) Injuries pile up

At a time Wisconsin was hoping to be hitting its stride entering the final month of the season, the Badgers are instead trying to navigate through several key injuries. The headliner is running back Jonathan Taylor, who is battling an ankle injury that cut his day short against Illinois last week after 12 carries. He practiced some this week, but he remains questionable. Same goes for wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who was in a no-contact jersey as late as Wednesday with a head injury. Those two guys have accounted for half of the 32 touchdowns the Badgers have scored on offense this year. Missing one or both against Indiana would be less than ideal to say the least.

3) Speed it up

It feels like Wisconsin has faced up-tempo offenses nearly every week this season, but Indiana will be the fastest the Badgers have seen. The Hoosiers average 81.4 plays per game, the No. 6 mark in the country. All those plays are designed to not only stress a defense physically, but also mentally. The key will be communication, so getting safety D’Cota Dixon (leg) back in the lineup would be a nice boost.

4) Is this who Alex Hornibrook is?

When Wisconsin began Big Ten play in late September, it did so with a quarterback in Alex Hornibrook that had thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception during non-conference action. Now five games into the conference season, the sophomore has thrown just five touchdowns while tossing seven interceptions, including at least one in each conference game. His propensity to turn the ball over is the biggest concern facing the team. Is this who he is? Or is it something he can get figured out in the final quarter of the regular season?

5) Road success

Under Paul Chryst, the Badgers have excelled in true road games. Wisconsin is 11-1 since he arrived in 2015 with the lone loss coming last year at Michigan. Indiana presents a different kind of challenge, one the Badgers saw last week at Illinois — a lack of environment. As opposed to playing in front of 78,000 at Camp Randall Stadium, the much-less-than-capacity crowd expected at Memorial Stadium means the Badgers have to bring their own energy and not fall into the trap that catches so many teams in stale environments. They overcame it last week and will need to again.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

Wisconsin has won its last nine games against Indiana by an average of 36.8 points per game — the largest margin between Power 5 teams since 2005.

The Badgers have had eight different players run for at least 100 yards against Indiana over the last night games: Brian Calhoun, P.J. Hill, David Gilreath, John Clay, Montee Ball, James White, Melvin Gordon and Corey Clement

Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson has 14 pass break-ups so far this season, tied for the second-most in the country. The junior is still looking for his first interception.

PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Wisconsin 24, Indiana 13 (8-0 on the season, 5-3 against the spread)

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 28, Indiana 10 (8-0 on the season, 4-4 against the spread)

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 31, Indiana 7 (8-0 on the season, 4-4 against the spread)

Related

Comments

comments