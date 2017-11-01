Bucks fall to Thunder 110-91

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-91 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s effort wasn’t enough to get past reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, along with Thunder newcomers Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with 28 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, but was unable to get much help from his teammates. He was the only member of the Bucks to hit double-figures in scoring. Notably, forward Chris Middleton’s struggles continued. He only scored nine points on the night, missing 10 of his 13 attempted shots.

Advertisement

Westbrook didn’t do most of his damage in the scoring column for Oklahoma City, but he was able to play a complete game. He nearly finished with a triple-double coming up an assist short. His final line had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. George was highest in the scoring column for the Thunder. He finished with 20 points, while Anthony and forward Jeramy Grant each finished with 17 points. In total, Oklahoma City had five players in double-digits scoring.

The loss drops Milwaukee to 4-3 on the season. They’re in action on Wednesday night in Charlotte against the Hornets. Tip-off is at 7PM.

Related

Comments

comments