Wisconsin picks up first 2020 commitment

MADISON — Wisconsin has its first commitment in the Class of 2020.

Stoughton (Wis.) offensive lineman Jack Nelson announced his decision on Twitter Monday night.

The 6-foot-7, 242-pound, Nelson just received his offer from the Badgers last weekend, but it didn’t take him long to decide to follow in the footsteps of his father, Todd, who played for Wisconsin in the late 1980s and was a 12th-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft.

According to 247Sports, Nelson was also getting early interest from Iowa.

Nelson’s commitment comes more than two years before he’ll actually be able to sign his national letter of intent in December of 2019.

