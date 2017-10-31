First College Football Playoff rankings released

Wisconsin is a top-5 team according to the coaches and media. The Badgers are not, however, considered as such by the College Football Playoff committee. They released their first rankings of the season Tuesday night and coach Paul Chryst’s squad is No. 9.
It’s the second-highest starting point in the playoff era for Wisconsin, as they were slotted in at No. 8 last season. But it’s also five spots lower than the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll has them. The reasoning for it is, in large part, due to a schedule that is lacking quality wins.
Unlike a year ago when the Badgers played five top-10 teams in their first eight games, they haven’t faced a single ranked team yet this year and may not until the Big Ten title game, assuming they end up winning the West Division. It’s allowed several 1-loss teams, including Notre Dame, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State to jump them despite the fact they’ve come out winners in all eight games they’ve played.
The Badgers were among four Big Ten teams in the first rankings, with the Buckeyes coming in at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7 and Michigan State at No. 24.
Wisconsin will look for its first 9-0 start since 2004 when it travels to Indiana this Saturday.
Full playoff rankings:
1) Georgia
2) Alabama
3) Notre Dame
4) Clemson
5) Oklahoma
6) Ohio State
7) Penn State
8) TCU
9) Wisconsin
10) Miami
11) Oklahoma State
12) Washington
13) Virginia Tech
14) Auburn
15) Iowa State
16) Mississippi State
17) USC
18) UCF
19) LSU
20) NC State
21) Stanford
22) Arizona
23) Memphis
24) Michigan State
25) Washington State