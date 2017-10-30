Bucks top Hawks 117-106

ATLANTA | The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 4-2 with a 117-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

The win was in large part thanks to another strong effort from forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had 33 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the win. Milwaukee also got help from forward Chris Middleton, who finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists on the day.

In all, the Bucks totaled five players in double-figures scoring wise. Forward John Henson and guard Rashad Vaughn had 12 points each, and starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 16.

Atlanta was lead by forward Taurean Price, who finished the game with 17 points. The Hawks drop to 1-6 with the loss.

Milwaukee will be in action next on Tuesday evening at home. They host the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Tip-off is at 7PM.

