Badgers not focused on their ranking

MADISON — The first edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s top 25 is set to be released on Tuesday evening, and the Wisconsin Badgers don’t seem to care an ounce. The Badgers are currently unbeaten, having won all eight of their games this fall. That does not guarantee them anything in the committee’s eyes, however.

Wisconsin has been chastised nationally, and rightfully so, for having a relatively weak schedule this season. The Badgers have yet to play a team ranked in the top 25 by either the Associated Press or Coaches Poll. They lack a signature win on their resume and that’s not something that can realistically change until they head to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship in December.

Until then, they’re keeping their eyes on the week to week grind of the season, and not paying any attention to where anyone has them slotted right now.

“I definitely won’t see it, I will ignore it,” offensive lineman Michael Deiter said of the rankings release special on ESPN Tuesday night. “It’s not like it’s a conscious thing to make sure that I don’t see it, it’s just not something that right now I’m worried about. We have Indiana this week. I know that’s a plain answer but that’s the way you stay successful.”

Deiter is correct in this thinking. Often times when things go wrong for teams the problem can be traced back to reading their own press clippings. The Badgers are trying their best to make sure that they don’t fall victim to that.

“I think that we have a group of guys that are not really going to get caught up in all the playoff noise and stuff like that. It’s not time yet, we have Indiana,” Deiter said.

He added that the time to worry about the playoff picture would be after the Big Ten Championship game in December, the only time the rankings actually matter.

What matters for the Badgers is continuing to win every game on their schedule, even if the majority of them are against lesser opponents.

Saying that the rankings are ignored can be easy to do, following through with that can be more difficult. It’s human nature to check what others think of you. It’s very difficult to not care, especially as a competitive athlete. This team truly believes they’re blocking out the outside noise.

“Yesterday I saw one of the basketball players on campus and he asked me what we were ranked,” defensive end Alec James said. “I told him I didn’t know. I remembered seeing it early in the morning but it’s not something that I pay attention to.”

“I think it’s something more for you guys,” linebacker T.J. Edwards told the media Monday. “Around here we’re just focused on what’s going on next week. All we can think about is Indiana, to be honest with you.”

It’s safe to say that Edwards won’t be watching at 6PM (CT) Tuesday to find out where the Badgers are placed by the committee.

“I didn’t even know there was a show, to be honest with you. I thought it was just something that kind of came out.”

