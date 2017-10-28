(5) Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10: 2-minute drill

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wisconsin forced three turnovers and held Illinois without a touchdown until the final minute in what was an ugly 24-10 win for the No. 5 Badgers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Play of the Game

FAT GUY TOUCHDOWN — Wisconsin, faced with a third-and-goal in the fourth quarter, called a play that ended with left tackle Michael Deiter rumbling into the end zone for the score.

It wasn’t just the first touchdown of Deiter’s career, it was the first time he had the ball in his hands — intentionally — at any level of football. Junior high, high school or college — the first time. And it was a play that was just put in this week.

“I was excited,” Deiter said of what he was feeling when the call came in. “Throughout the week, you want it called. Then when it got called, the nerves kind of set in. Didn’t know if I could do it. But all I had to do was catch it and run forward.”

Game Balls

Offense: RB Garrett Groshek

He didn’t have big numbers — 12 carries for 51 yards — but he had several eye-opening runs. Among them was an 18-yard run off the left side that saw him lay a pair of nasty stiff arms on Illinois’ defenders. The former walk-on may be the Badgers’ second-best running option behind freshman Jonathan Taylor.

Defense: CB Nick Nelson

Illinois decided, for some reason, to test the Wisconsin cornerback a lot on Saturday, and he was more than up to the task. He finished with four pass breakups and battled the Illini receivers all day. Though he doesn’t have an interception this year, his 14 passes defended is already tied for the fourth-most in a single season at Wisconsin with at least five games to go.

Expectations were high for Nelson coming into the year and it feels like he’s already exceeded them.

Special Teams: K Rafael Gaglianone

Despite Lovie Smith’s best efforts — the Illini coach called all three of his timeouts in an effort to freeze the kicker — Gaglianone drilled a 52-yard field goal just before half to give Wisconsin a 17-3 lead. It was the longest kick of Gaglianone’s career and it tied him with Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch for the most kicks of 50 or more yards in school history.

In their own words

Coach Paul Chryst addresses the media

In Case You Missed It

— Safety D’Cota Dixon missed the game with a leg injury. His replacement, senior Joe Ferguson, finished with two tackles and an interception.

— Jonathan Taylor left the game in the second quarter with a left leg injury and did not return. The freshman ended up carrying 12 times for a team-high 73 yards.

— Fullback Austin Ramesh was injured in the first half and did not return.

— The Badgers wore white facemasks with their road uniforms for the second time this year. Under coach Paul Chryst, it’s the closest thing to an alternate uniform that Wisconsin has had.

— With only three scholarship wide receivers available, redshirt freshman Adam Krumholz got some reps when the game was still in doubt for the first time in his career.

Inside the Numbers

14 — That’s how many games Wisconsin has won in a row with Alex Horinibrook as its starting quarterback.

5 — That’s how many game in a row Hornibrook has thrown at least one interception after being picked off by the Illini on Saturday.

11 — That’s how many consecutive wins the Badgers have in Big Ten play — the longest streak in school history.

5 — That’s how many sacks the Badgers rolled up on the day, the second-most this season. It leaves them averaging 3.4 per game, which among the top-10 in the nation.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0) will travel to Indiana for the first time since 2012 next Saturday to take on a Hoosiers squad that is currently winless in Big Ten play.

