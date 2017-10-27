Wisconsin Football Roundtable: Oct. 27, 2017

On this week’s edition of the Wisconsin Football Roundtable, Zach Heilprin and Danny Cunningham talk the College Football Playoff, while our three former Badgers — Anthony Davis, Matt Bernstein and Gabe Carimi — take a look back at the Maryland game, looked ahead to Wisconsin’s matchup with Illinois, discuss what to expect when the first playoff rankings are released on Tuesday and a much more.

:41 — Zach and Danny discuss on high the Badgers could be in the College Football Playoff

Advertisement

8:32 — Is it possible that a 13-0 Wisconsin doesn’t make the playoff?

12:34 — AD on QB Alex Hornibrook bouncing back from mistakes to play his best football.

26:05 — Matt gives his MVP through the first seven games.

35:24 — A win is a win, but Gabe says when he played they wanted to blow the other team out by 80 points every time.

43:38 — Our Final Drive question: Will Jonathan Taylor join Ron Dayne as the only Wisconsin freshmen to top 2,000 yards in a season? Why or why not?

Related

Comments

comments