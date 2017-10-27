Preview: (5) Wisconsin at Illinois

THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (7-0, 4-0) vs the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-4)

The time: 11 a.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

The TV coverage: ESPN with Mike Patrick and Tommy Tuberville in the booth, and Paul Carcaterra on the sideline.

The last time: Wisconsin got a combined 230 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale on its way to a 48-3 win last November in Madison.

The series: Wisconsin leads 40-36-7

The line: Wisconsin -27.5

The Badgers injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

K P.J. Rosowski (leg)

OUT

Game:

TE Luke Benzschawel (leg)

WR Danny Davis (leg)

RB Chris James (leg)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg)

WR Jazz Peavy (leg)

WR George Rushing (leg)

Season:

S Patrick Johnson (arm)

RB Taiwan Deal (leg)

LB Jack Cichy (knee)

LB Zack Baun (foot)

RB Sam Brodner (knee)

LB Mason Stokke (leg)

THE BREAKDOWN: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1) Welcome back

After missing the last six games with a knee injury, senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return and will suit up for Wisconsin. Coming into the year, he was the most experienced player on Wisconsin’s defense and getting him back is a big boost to the unit. Coach Paul Chryst did make a point of saying they won’t ask Obasih to carry a big load right away and they really don’t need to. Still, being able to plug someone like him back into what is already a very strong front seven is a luxury for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and company.

2) More Troy Fumagalli

Troy Fumagalli was off to a big start to his senior year, catching 15 passes and three touchdowns in the non-conference portion of the schedule. But a leg injury kept him out of Big Ten opener against Northwestern, he was a non-factor after the first quarter at Nebraska and wasn’t even targeted in a win over Purdue. But last week, apparently as healthy as he’d been in close to a month, Fumagalli broke out with seven catches for 83 yards. Five of the catches went for first downs, including three to convert on third down. With the wide receiver group still banged up, expect quarterback Alex Hornibrook to look Fumagalli’s way a bunch more on Saturday.

3) Big day coming?

Wisconsin ran for 363 yards against Illinois a year ago and could have similar success this time around. The Illini rank 108th in the county against the rush and just allowed Rutgers and Minnesota to run for a combined 566 yards the last two weeks. Now, they welcome the Badgers (256.9 ypg) and Jonathan Taylor (158.3 jpg) to town. So it’s one of the best running games in the country versus one of the worst run stopping teams in the country. Could we see Taylor’s fourth 200-yard game of the season? There’s a good chance.

4) Stop with the mistakes

Wisconsin is averaging nearly two turnovers per game, which would be a much bigger story if it wasn’t for a defense that has thrived in “sudden change” situations. But the offense can’t continue to count on the other side of the ball to make up for their mistakes. Alex Hornibrook and Jonathan Taylor, the duo accountable for 10 of the 13 turnovers, must take better care of the ball as Wisconsin’s margin for error lessens with tougher opponents down the stretch. Starting that on Saturday would be a good first step.

5) Road success

Under Paul Chryst, the Badgers have excelled in true road games. Wisconsin is 10-1 since he arrived in 2015 with the lone loss coming last year at Michigan. Illinois presents a different kind of challenge, one normally seen at Northwestern — a lack of environment. As opposed to playing in front of 78,000 at Camp Randall Stadium, the much-less-than-capacity crowd expected at Memorial Stadium means the Badgers have to bring their own energy and not fall into the trap that catches so many teams in stale environments.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

Wisconsin is one of four teams in the country that is averaging at least 250 yards rushing and 200 yards passing.

The Badgers have won seven straight games against Illinois — the longest winning streak by either side in a series that dates back to 1895.

Wisconsin has won 13-straight games started by Alex Hornibrook.

PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Wisconsin 35, Illinois 13 (6-0 on the season, 4-3 against the spread)

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 41, Illinois 14 (7-0 on the season, 4-3 against the spread)

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 42, Illinois 10 (6-0 on the season, 4-3 against the spread)

