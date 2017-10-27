Jonathan Taylor’s unexpected freshman breakout

MADISON, Wis. — When running back Jonathan Taylor arrived on the University of Wisconsin campus this summer, he didn’t expect to be this successful this soon. No one expected him to ascend as quickly as he has. When Taylor came to Madison, he wasn’t supposed to be one of the best freshman in the entire country.

Seven games into the season, he’s just that.

Advertisement

Taylor has started to do things that aren’t supposed to be done by freshmen, and that’s caused him to garner attention that most first-year players don’t get. This past week Taylor was named second-team midseason All-American by the Associated Press, the best freshman in the country by the same outlet, and placed fifth in this week’s Heisman Trophy rankings from Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman.

This wasn’t expected by fans, media, or even Taylor himself.

“I just wanted to get on the field. You love the game, so you want to play as much as possible. I just wanted to get on the field.” Taylor said.

Taylor has earned all of the accolades given to him, and he still might not be talked about enough. He’s been one of, if not the most impressive parts of a team that is 7-0 and ranked fifth as November approaches.

The Badgers have leaned on the young Salem, N.J. native much like they leaned on another young back from the Garden State a little more than 20 years ago. Ron Dayne starred for Wisconsin from 1996-1999, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season in Madison. While he won the honor as a senior, the argument could be had that his most productive season was his first on campus. Dayne finished that year with 2,109 yards and 21 touchdowns on 325 carries, good for 6.5 yards per carry.

The two have more in common than just playing running back for the Badgers, with both coming from similar parts of New Jersey.

“I actually met Ron [Dayne] on my official visit.” Taylor said. “That was the first time I met him. He was just asking me about how my recruiting process was going and he started asking me how it was in Jersey. It wasn’t really about football, he was just asking me how I was doing. The only question about football that he asked me was how my [recruiting] process was going.”

During the first quarter of Wisconsin’s Week 8 matchup against Maryland, Taylor tied an NCAA record for fewest games needed to reach the 1000-yard mark as a freshman. He tied legendary names such as Emmitt Smith (Florida), Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma), Marshall Faulk (San Diego State), and Wisconsin’s own P.J. Hill, who did it most recently in 2006.

Most notably of those names, Taylor was most excited to join Peterson on that list.

“Running backs I really watched growing up were Adrian Peterson and Arian Foster. I really liked those two guys. Peterson was just a monster.” Taylor said the week before he tied the former Sooners’ record.

Taylor has done things freshmen very rarely do. He’s been one of the best first-year backs the Big Ten has seen in the last decade, if not longer. By talking to him, one wouldn’t know. Taylor isn’t one to talk about his accomplishments, and routinely raves how great his offensive line is whenever he’s asked about his success.

He’s not lying. His offensive line has been great so far this year, but that’s not the only reason for the success of this back. His maturity helps his cause. That’s always one of the first things that his teammates and coaches bring up when Taylor’s name is mentioned.

“There’s a bunch of things that are impressive,” quarterback Alex Hornibrook said. “Obviously, how he plays on the field. But I think, for me, just seeing him the way he holds himself, in the huddle, on the sidelines, before games, he’s just calm and confident.”

Those aren’t words that are used to describe most teenagers that perform in front of nearly 80,000 screaming fans on Saturday afternoons. Then again, Taylor isn’t like most teenagers. Obviously, there are some similarities to a normal high school graduate who moves away to college. Taylor’s life has changed more than the average student. It’s an adjustment for anyone to go from a small high school of roughly 300 students to one of the country’s largest universities. Pair that with being a star on campus, and it can be a lot to handle. Taylor, though, takes everything in stride.

“Living in Madison, it’s always busy,” Taylor said. “In my city [back home] it’s very small. Living in a town like this, there’s always something to do. It’s very busy. Some nice spots here, like the Memorial [Union], we don’t have anything like that where [I’m from]. I love going out there and just sitting [by] the lake.”

People take notice of who the running back is around campus, but Taylor doesn’t see that as a big deal.

“Now, people come up and say nice game and ask to take a picture or something like that,” he said.

He’s adjusted well to the fame and success. That’s been the ideal scenario for both himself and the Badgers. The way he and the Badgers are seeing results on the field, the level of fame and success is only going to rise from here.

Related

Comments

comments