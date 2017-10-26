Reserve DB leaves the Badgers

MADISON — Reserve defensive back Titus Booker is no longer a member of the Wisconsin football team.

The cornerback was removed from the roster between the Nebraska and Purdue games. When asked Thursday morning about Booker, a UW communications official said he had left the program. It’s unclear if he intends to stay at Wisconsin or transfer somewhere else to play football.

A 3-star recruit from Round Lake Beach, Ill., Booker was a big recruiting win for the Badgers. They fended off late interest from a number of schools, including Michigan, which wanted him to play offense. He chose Wisconsin, though, and had former defensive backs coach Daronte Jones excited about his potential, even saying in February 2016 that Booker had a chance to be better than former All-Big Ten cornerback Darius Hillary.

Unfortunately for Booker, that never materialized. Injuries kept him off the field for long stretches of time, including this past spring, and several younger players moved ahead of him on the depth chart.

Booker finished his Wisconsin career with six tackles in 15 games.

