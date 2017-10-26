Aaron Rodgers set to appear on ‘Conan’ Thursday night

For the first time since fracturing his right collarbone on Oct. 15, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will talk about the injury — sort of.

The 2-time MVP is set to appear on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show Thursday for a segment called “Clueless Gamer,” in which O’Brien and Rodgers play the new “Assassins Creed” video game. Perhaps more important for fans of the Packers is that Rodgers also talks about the injury and the surgery he underwent to fix it.

The show airs at 10 p.m. CT on TBS.

Here’s a quick preview clip of the appearance:

The Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve last week, meaning he won’t play for at least another seven weeks, though ESPN reported the team is hopeful that he can start throwing in five. When asked about Rodgers’ timeline on Monday, coach Mike McCarthy said nothing had changed, and it remains possible that the quarterback’s season is done.

Following the 26-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, Green Bay fell to 2-6-1 in games Rodgers didn’t start due to injury.

Green Bay is on its bye this week. The team will return to action Nov. 6 against the Detroit Lions.

