Packers bring back WR Max McCaffrey, cut OL Don Barclay

Max McCaffrey is back with the Green Bay Packers.

The wide receiver was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday after being released by Jacksonville over the weekend. The 23-year-old caught one pass in five games with the Jaguars.

McCaffrey was first signed to the Packers practice squad late in the 2016 regular season and he then spent the entire 2017 offseason with the club before being cut at the end of training camp. During the preseason, he had eight catches for 85 yards.

While McCaffrey is joining the team, veteran offensive lineman Don Barclay is leaving. Placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season with a leg injury, the Packers announced Tuesday he had been released. Barclay had played in 70 games for Green Bay since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

The Packers are on their bye week. They’ll return Nov. 6 against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

