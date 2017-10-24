Bucks top Hornets; Antetokounmpo named Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE | Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the season, the NBA announced on Monday afternoon. Antetokounmpo averaged 38.3 points per game to go along with 9.7 rebounds and five assists. He lead the Bucks to a 2-1 start with wins over Boston and Portland, with the lone loss coming to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After receiving the award Monday afternoon, the Bucks were in action later that night squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo lead the way for the Bucks with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists in the 103-94 win. Forward Chris Middleton also had a strong performance for Milwaukee, scoring 20 points on the night.

Charlotte was lead by former Wisconsin Badger Frank Kaminsky with 18 points on six-of-eight from the field. Dwight Howard also had a strong performance, with eight points and 22 rebounds on the evening.

The win pushes the Bucks to 3-1 on the season and drops Charlotte to 1-2.

Milwaukee will be in action next on Thursday, October 26 to take on the Boston Celtics in the “Return to the Mecca” game being played at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tip-off is at 7PM.

