Jonathan Taylor wins fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

MADISON | For the third week in a row, and fourth time this season, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Taylor rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Wisconsin’s 38-13 win over Maryland in week eight. This game marked the fifth time Taylor has topped the 100-yard mark on the season.

Taylor also reached the 1000-yard plateau during the first quarter of Saturday’s win. By doing so he tied the FBS record for fewest games needed to hit 1000 yards as a freshman. He now shares that record with Emmitt Smith (University of Florida, 1987), Marshall Faulk (San Diego State University, 1991), Adrian Peterson (University of Oklahoma, 2004), Jamario Thomas (North Texas, 2004) and former Badger P.J. Hill (2006).

Through seven games Taylor has accumulated 1112 yards on 149 carries and 11 touchdowns.

Wisconsin moved to 7-0 with the win over Maryland. They’re in action next on Saturday in Champaign, IL, to take on the University of Illinois. Kick off is set for 11AM.

