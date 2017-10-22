Red/White scrimmage recap

MADISON | Sunday afternoon the world caught a glimpse of the 2017-2018 Wisconsin Men’s Basketball team in the annual Red/White scrimmage. The team looks much different than Badger fans are used to. Typically, Wisconsin is filled with experience, however that’s not the case this year with only Ethan Happ returning from last year’s starting five.

At the scrimmage, the most impressive player was freshman Kobe King. King, a La Crosse, Wi native, lead both squads in scoring with 16 points in 34 minutes. He was able to showcase his scoring ability multiple ways. King got to the rim, created space in the mid-range, and knocked down shots from behind the arc. For a freshman, he showed an offensive game matured beyond his years.

While King was the leading scorer, another freshman, Brad Davison, reached double figures in the scoring column as well. He had 10 points in a team-high 35 minutes. Davison also had five rebounds and two assists.

The way things look, it should surprise anyone if King and Davison open the year as important members of the rotation, if not starters. The tandem will certainly experience growing pains, as was evident in the four combined turnovers, but they’ll be a pair Wisconsin fans will find highly entertaining as well.

INSTANT OFFENSE: Sophomore Brevin Pritzl was hot from distance early, nailing his first three attempts from behind the arc. He finished the day with 11 points. Pritzl has an incredibly pure stroke that can ignite the Badgers’ offense without warning. Whether his role will come as part of the starting five or off the bench is yet to be determined.

DOWN LOW: Another impressive aspect of the scrimmage on Sunday afternoon was how well a few of the Badgers’ big men played. While Happ didn’t have the best of days, going scoreless in 25 minutes, forwards Charles Thomas and Andy Van Vliet both had strong performances. Thomas has 14 points on six-of-nine from the floor and Van Vliet has nine points to go along with nine rebounds on the night.

UP NEXT: Wisconsin hosts UW-Stout in an exhibition on November 5 at the Kohl Center. Tip-off is at 4PM

