Losing not an option for Badgers’ playoff hopes

MADISON | Winning football games, at any level is not an easy task. If it were, the college football landscape would see far more unbeaten squads than the eight unblemished teams currently in the FBS. Wisconsin beat Maryland 38-13 Saturday afternoon, making them 7-0 for the first time since the 2004 season.

What Wisconsin has done through their first seven games deserves to be recognized, even if they were supposed to win all of their games thus far. The Badgers have played a schedule in which they should be unbeaten through their first seven games. While it would be great to see them tested more frequently, that’s not the case this season.

Advertisement

That being said, in today’s college football world upsets happen frequently. This year alone, Clemson, Washington, Washington State, Louisiana State, and so many more have suffered upsets they deemed unthinkable to teams that were far inferior to them in terms of talent. That type of slip up hasn’t happened to the Badgers, and they deserve credit for that.

Their win over Maryland Saturday afternoon was another case of the Badgers taking care of business as they have every time they’ve stepped on the field this fall. They haven’t always been overly impressive in their wins, but they haven’t needed to be, and that’s not something that is going to change.

Wisconsin’s goal, while it won’t be uttered publicly by any player or coach at this moment in time, should be to make the College Football Playoff. If they continue to win, they’ll find themselves there no matter how they look doing it.

With that being said, there is no room for error for the Badgers. The positive to playing a relatively light schedule is that every game should be a win, the downside to that is if there is a loss on the schedule, the dreams of finishing in the top four almost completely vanish.

The playoff committee certainly won’t keep an unbeaten champion of the Big Ten out of the top four in December. They absolutely would keep a one-loss Wisconsin out of it, and they would be just in doing so.

Wisconsin cannot afford to lose any games simply because they do not possess the opportunity to secure a signature win before the Big Ten Championship game. In that game, which the Badgers are a near lock to make, they’ll likely face either Ohio State or Penn State. A win over either of those programs would solidify Wisconsin as a team that belongs in the playoff, especially if no one has knocked them off to date. If they previously have a loss, they might not be attractive enough to the committee to take over a one loss team with a better resume from the SEC, Pac-12, ACC, or Big 12. Especially if one of the other teams in consideration played a more challenging regular season slate.

It doesn’t matter how Wisconsin looks while winning. They don’t need to accumulate style points. Wins are the only thing Wisconsin needs to accumulate, 13 of them to be exact. If they do, they’ll find themselves playing in a semi-final game on January 1, 2018 in either Pasadena, CA or New Orleans, LA. If they find themselves with less than 13 wins on December 6 they’ll be watching someone else play in the semi-finals.

Related

Comments

comments