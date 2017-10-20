Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers placed on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve.

The team announced the move Friday afternoon, a day after Rodgers had surgery to repair a fractured right collarbone. It means the 2-time MVP will be out at least eight weeks, though he can return to practice in six. With that timeline, the best-case scenario would have Rodgers ready to play in Week 15 against Carolina, something the team is holding out hope for, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The first time Rodgers broke his collarbone, back in 2013, it came on the left side. He missed seven games before returning for Week 17, leading the Packers to a NFC North-clinching victory over the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers took to social media after the surgery Thursday night, saying it went well and that his comeback would start immediately.

Without Rodgers in the lineup, the Packers will turn to third-year pro Brett Hundley, who will make his first career start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Here is the team’s final injury report for the week.

