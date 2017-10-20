Bucks lose home opener to Cavaliers 116-96

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Bucks started their last season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center with a 116-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers despite a stellar night from forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists but it wasn’t enough to supplant the Eastern Conference favorites. The Bucks hung with Cleveland in the first half, but were unable to keep up with Cleveland once their offense started to roll. LeBron James lead the Cavs with 24 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, but it was a total group effort from the Cavaliers, having six players in double figures scoring.

“One thing about Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is he never settles.” Cavs’ head coach Tyronn Lue said postgame. “He’s stronger than people give him credit for.”

The turning point in the game came in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo closed the gap to three points after he scored five straight points. The score was 71-68 Cavs. Over the next 90 seconds the deficit became 12 as Kyle Korver knocked down three consecutive shots from behind the arc. The Bucks were never able to recover following that stretch.

“We have a lot of respect for them.” Korver said following the game. “They’re a young team with a lot of talent.”

Another stretch that sealed the Bucks’ fate came in the fourth quarter, where Antetokounmpo had the opportunity to matchup with the player many hope he can be compared to one day, James.

Antetokounmpo had a fast break opportunity with James in the paint. James seemed to let Antetokounmpo stride by him before reacting at the last second and pinning the ball against the glass at one of the last moments possible. That’s a staple of James’ game that has been seen over and over since he has been in the league.

On the following possession, the Cavaliers’ ball movement created chaos for the Bucks. It was Antetokounmpo who seemed to lose his assignment which was James. James knocked down a wide-open three-pointer from the top of the arc as Antetokounmpo scrambled to contest the shot.

After the game, Antetokounmpo was asked about how he compares to James.

“I am not on that level yet. LeBron James is one of the best players in the league and one of the best to ever play the game. It’s great going against him, but I don’t think about that. I am just Giannis. I just try to do whatever it takes for my team to win.”

Friday showed that the Cavaliers are still the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have been tested early in their season, beating Boston on Wednesday night, and losing to Cleveland Friday.

The win over Boston was great for the Bucks. The game against Cleveland was a very early measuring stick for the two teams, and the Cavaliers, who are without all-star point guard Isaiah Thomas, are on a different level than the Bucks at the moment. Milwaukee has a long way to go if they’re going to compete with Cleveland in a seven-game series come May.

“I thought Giannis did a really great job trying to find open guys and also be aggressive.” Bucks’ head coach Jason Kidd said postgame. “It isn’t between him and LeBron, it’s the Cavs against the Bucks and unfortunately we lost tonight.”

Milwaukee is in action Saturday night against the Portland Trailblazers. Tip-off from BMO Harris Bradley Center is at 7:30.

