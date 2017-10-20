Aaron Rodgers undergoes surgery, sends message to fans

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the road to recovery.

That was the message the 2-time MVP sent from his hospital room bed after undergoing surgery to repair a broken right collarbone.

On his Instagram, Rodgers wrote, “Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain”

Rodgers was injured on the second series of Green Bay’s game against Minnesota last Sunday when linebacker Anthony Barr drove him into the ground after the quarterback released a pass.

It remains unclear if Rodgers will be able to return this season. In 2013, when Rodgers broke his left collarbone, he missed seven weeks before coming back for Week 17. The Packers were expected to wait until the surgery was complete before assessing their roster options and whether to place Rodgers on injured reserve or not.

With Rodgers out, third-year pro Brett Hundley will make his first career start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. After replacing Rodgers last week, Hundley threw one touchdown and three interceptions in what became a 23-10 loss.

