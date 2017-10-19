Wisconsin not ranked to start the season, Ethan Happ named preseason All-Big Ten

The Wisconsin basketball team will start the season unranked for the first time in eight years.

The USA Today Coaches Poll was released Thursday and the Badgers were not among the top 25, though they did receive votes that would have them at No. 32.

Wisconsin must replace four starters off of last year’s Sweet 16 team, including Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig, a pair of players that were significant contributors to back-to-back Final Four teams in 2014 and 2015.

The lone returning starter is center Ethan Happ, who was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and third-team AP All-American as a sophomore. The Big Ten announced Thursday that Happ was one of three consensus choices for the preseason All-Big Ten team.

In a media poll, Wisconsin was picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten this year. If that plays out, it will be the first time since 2001 that the Badgers haven’t finished in the top-4 of the conference.

The Badgers will hold their annual Red/White scrimmage on Sunday at the Kohl Center. They open the year on Nov. 10 against South Carolina State.

