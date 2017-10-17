Wisconsin puts two on midseason AP All-American teams

MADISON — 18 months ago David Edwards was a former high school quarterback playing tight end for Wisconsin. On Tuesday, the Associated Press named him a midseason first-team All-American at right tackle for the Badgers.

The sophomore was one of four Big Ten players to make the list and the only one from Wisconsin. Edwards has started the last 13 games for the Badgers, taking over midway through 2016. With his help, the Wisconsin running game is tops in the Big Ten and ranked 13th in the country at 263.8 yards per game.

Earning second-team All-American recognition was running back Jonathan Taylor. The true freshman is third in the country in rushing at 164.3 yards per game, and he’s gone over 200 yards three times in the first six games.

Edwards and Taylor will try to help the fifth-ranked Badgers move to 7-0 for the first time since 2004 when they take on Maryland this Saturday.

