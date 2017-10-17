Packers add a third quarterback

The Green Bay Packers have filled the open spot on their practice squad.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon the signing of quarterback Jerod Evans. He takes the opening created when Green Bay promoted Joe Callahan to the active roster.

Evans went undrafted out of Virginia Tech this past spring after foregoing his senior year. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles but suffered a foot injury early in his time there and was cut after reaching an injury settlement with the team. He has been a free agent since then.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound, Evans transferred to Virginia Tech from junior college and was named the starter heading into 2016. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,552 yards, 29 touchdowns and just eight interceptions for the Hokies.

Callahan was moved to the active roster to serve as the backup to Brett Hundley after starter Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota.

