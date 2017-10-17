4-star guard Tyler Herro de-commits from Wisconsin

MADISON — The Wisconsin basketball program took a major hit Tuesday with the de-commitment of Tyler Herro.

The 4-star guard, committed to the Badgers for more than a year, announced on Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment.



“I would like to thank the Wisconsin coaching staff for all the time they have spent on me, all the opportunities they have given me, and most importantly, all the faith they have put in me over the past thirteen months. Wisconsin basketball is a first class program that is lead by a first class coach.



After a lot of conversations with my family and prayer, I have decided to reopen my recruitment and explore all of my options. The past year since I committed I have grown not only as a basketball player, but as a person. My drive to become the best on all levels has been the fuel that drove this decision.



I want to thank the Badger fans for their constant support over the years. I wish the University of Wisconsin nothing but the best. The state of Wisconsin has always treated me with tremendous support and I will always call Wisconsin my home. I am not asking anyone to like my decision, but to respect it. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life and thanks again for your continued support.”

Advertisement

Herro was on Wisconsin’s campus as recently as two weeks ago when he took his official visit and spent time recruiting 2020 wing Jalen Johnson from Sun Prairie.

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state in the 2018 class, Herro had offers from a myriad of programs before he committed, including Florida, Arizona, Indiana and others. According to Evan Flood of 247Sports, among the teams that will be in the running for Herro include North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas.

His de-commitment, leaves Wisconsin with just one player in the Class of 2018 — center Joe Hedstrom from Hopkins, Minnesota.

Related

Comments

comments