Packers lose Aaron Rodgers to injury

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since 2013, the Green Bay Packers will be forced to play an extended period of time without Aaron Rodgers.

The quarterback was knocked out of Sunday’s game against Minnesota in the first quarter after being driven into the ground by linebacker Anthony Barr, and the team announced that he suffered a broken collarbone. It’s possible he’ll miss the rest of the season.

Advertisement

It’s the second time Rodgers has broken his collarbone, the other time coming in 2013. That was to his left side and he ended up missing seven games before returning in Week 17 in a win over the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay also lost left guard Lane Taylor to a knee/ankle injury and cornerback Quinten Rollins to an ankle injury in the first half.

Related

Comments

comments