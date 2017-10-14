THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 7 Wisconsin Badgers (5-0, 2-0) vs the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1)

The time: 2:30 p.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

The TV coverage: BTN with Kevin Kugler and Matt Millen in the booth, and Lisa Byington on the sideline.

The last time: Wisconsin scored 35 points in the second quarter on its way to a 49-20 win at Purdue last November.

The series: Wisconsin leads 47-29-8

The line: Wisconsin -17.5

The Badgers injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

OL Jon Dietzen (leg)

OL Micah Kapoi (leg)

K P.J. Rosowski (leg)

OUT

Game:

RB Taiwan Deal (leg)

RB Chris James (leg)

S Patrick Johnson (arm)

DE Chikwe Obasih (knee)

WR Jazz Peavy (leg)

WR George Rushing (leg)

Season:

LB Jack Cichy (knee)

LB Zack Baun (foot)

RB Sam Brodner (knee)

LB Mason Stokke (leg)

THE BREAKDOWN: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1) Avoid complacency

No one thought Wisconsin would be focusing on anything other than its matchup with Purdue this weekend, but if someone was, that’s not the case anymore. Not after a pair of undefeated teams — No. 2 Clemson and No. 8 Washington State — were upset by double-digit underdogs on Friday. The Tigers lost at Syracuse as 24-point favorites, while the Cougars fell at California as 16.5-point underdogs.

It was a strong message to all top-10 teams that they aren’t invincible and that includes Wisconsin. So despite Saturday marking the start of a four-game stretch against teams that the Badgers have owned of late, including winning 11 straight over the Boilermakers, they must handle their business against Purdue, Maryland, Illinois and Indiana to put themselves in position for something truly special come November and beyond.

2) Detail orriented

Purdue knows it can’t win a straight up slugfest against Wisconsin. Heck, there may not be a team in the Big Ten that can lineup and play smash-mouth football with this year’s Badgers. That means new Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will likely resort to the unexpected and trick plays here and there. It makes Wisconsin’s attention to details and staying disciplined that much more vital for the defense’s success.

3) The weather

The forecast keeps changing, but rain is expected throughout the day in Madison and that could lead to a sloppy game. Obviously, turnovers are always a concern in this type of weather and Purdue can attest to that, coughing the ball up four times last week against Minnesota in a game that was impacted significantly by rain and even delayed by lightning. The Badgers haven’t been great at protecting the ball in the best of conditions — they’ve turned the ball over eight times in five games — so they’ll need to take extra care on Saturday.

4) More Jonathan Taylor please

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is among the most exciting true freshmen to ever come through Wisconsin and everyone can’t wait to see what the New Jersey product has in store after rushing for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska last week. Purdue ranks 66th in the country against the run, giving up an average of 151 yards per game — or three yards less than what Taylor is averaging on his own. Another big week could be at hand.

5) Preparing for two quarterbacks

Sophomore Elijah Sindelar is expected to get the start on Saturday, but junior David Blough will see plenty of time as well. Both quarterbacks are capable of airing it out, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said that the offense doesn’t change based on who’s in. Last week, Nebraska’s offensive line gave Tanner Lee time to throw and he had success at times throwing for 262 yards. Expect Wisconsin to try and turn up the pressure and force Sindelar and Blough into mistakes just like they did a year ago in the 49-20 win in West Lafayette.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

Taylor, who has topped 200 yards twice already this year, needs 233 yards to get to 1,000 for the season. If he does, he’ll tie Melvin Gordon for the fewest games (6) to reach that mark in a season.

Wisconsin’s defense has outscored opposing offenses 18-14 by itself in the second half of games this year. (via UW Athletic Communications)

With 10 touchdowns already this season, quarterback Alex Hornibrook is on pace to throw the second-most touchdowns in school history, trailing only Russell Wilson’s 33 in 2011.

PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Wisconsin 35, Purdue 16 (5-0 on the season, 3-2 against the spread)

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 33, Purdue 13 (5-0 on the season, 3-2 against the spread)

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 31, Purdue 13 (5-0 on the season, 3-2 against the spread)

