MADISON — It appears as though Wisconsin will be without running back Chris James on Saturday against Purdue.

A post on the junior’s Snapchat account read, “Not playing this week but I know [my] brothers will take care of business.”

James was listed as questionable with a leg injury on the report the team released Thursday. He left last week’s game against Nebraska in the first half and did not return. Through five games, the Pittsburgh transfer has tallied 148 yards rushing and 36 yards receiving.

With James not expected to play, graduate transfer Rachid Ibrahim figures to see more time as he takes over as Wisconsin’s third-down back. In relief of James against the Huskers, Ibrahim ran seven times for 51 yards, and on the season he’s got 102 yards on 21 carries.

Wisconsin already ruled wide receiver Jazz Peavy out for the game with a leg injury.

