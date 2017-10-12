It’s been several weeks since Vince Biegel declared himself fully recovered from the offseason foot surgery that cost him his first NFL training camp with the Green Bay Packers and currently has him on the physically unable to perform list. But it wasn’t until Wednesday that the former Wisconsin outside linebacker admitted that being healthy enough to play and being confident enough to make an impact are two different things.

“I know I addressed the media earlier and I told them I was at 100 percent,” Biegel said with a horde of reporters surrounding him inside Green Bay’s locker room. “The foot and the bone was at a hundred percent, but confidence-wise I wasn’t there yet.”

The timing is pretty good for that confidence to show up. Biegel is eligible to start practicing next week. Once he does, the Packers will have three weeks to activate him, keep him on the PUP or outright release him.

“Where I’m at compared to six weeks [ago], I feel so much more confident,” Biegel said. “The pop is back, the strength is there, so I’m really excited to take that next step and to obviously go out there and help this team out.”

Green Bay took Biegel in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, just months after he concluded a stellar career with the Badgers. But after taking part in one rookie minicamp practice, he was forced to undergo surgery on his left foot. The injury was to the same foot that kept him out of two games during his senior year at Wisconsin.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Biegel said. “Am I frustrated? Absolutely. I’d love to be able to come out there and help the team right now. I feel that confident [I could do that], but you’ve got to be patient.”

