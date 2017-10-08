Wisconsin adds a QB in its 2019 class

Both of Graham Mertz’s parents went to Minnesota, but despite that connection and actually receiving a scholarship offer from coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers last week, the 2019 quarterback will attend Wisconsin, committing to the Badgers Sunday night.

“I am beyond blessed to be in the situation that I am, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity that Coach Chryst and Coach Budmayr have given me,” Mertz wrote on Twitter. “With this being said, I would like to announce that I am committed to play football at the University of Wisconsin!”

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound, Mertz (Leawood, Kan.) chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota and Kansas, and was drawing interest from several more Power 5 schools.

“I am extremely thankful to all of the schools that have recruited me throughout this process,” he wrote. “I also want to thank by coaches, Andy Sims and Justin Hoover, for helping me achieve my lifelong goal of playing college football. In addition to my coaches, I also want to thank by wonderful family who has supported me all of my life.”

Mertz is the second commitment in Wisconsin’s 2019 class, joining 3-star athlete Leo Chenal (Grantsburg, Wis.).

