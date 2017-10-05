Injury update on Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli

MADISON — It’s looking like Wisconsin will have the services of tight end Troy Fumagalli on Saturday at Nebraska.

“Troy’s been able to work every day this week and each day do a little bit more,” coach Paul Chryst told reporters. “Feel good [about him playing] barring any setback from [Thursday’s] work.”

Advertisement

Fumagalli is Wisconsin’s top offensive weapon, leading them in catches (15) and yards (236) despite missing last week’s game against Northwestern with a leg injury. In his place, sophomore Kyle Penniston and junior Zander Neuville combined for one catch.

Meanwhile, Chryst said that defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, who is listed as questionable with a leg injury, practiced on Thursday and he feels good about his chances of playing on Saturday. The 6-foot-7, 303-pound redshirt freshman is a vital component to Wisconsin’s front seven, especially with senior Chikwe Obasih still out with a knee injury.

Here is Wisconsin’s full injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

TE Troy Fumagalli (leg)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg)

K P.J. Rosowski (leg)

OUT

RB Taiwan Deal

DE Chikwe Obasih

WR George Rushing

OUT FOR SEASON

OLB Zack Baun (foot)

RB Sam Broadner (knee)

ILB Jack Cichy (knee)

ILB Mason Stokke (leg)

Related

Comments

comments