Bucks fall to Indiana 104-86 in preseason action

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t put up much of a fight in a 104-86 loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night in preseason action at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Indiana led by just eight at halftime, but pushed its lead to 22 points by the end of the third quarter. The Pacers offense was led by forward Miles Turner and guard Lance Stephenson, each of whom had 17 points, while Victor Oladipo added 15.

The Bucks shot just 38.8 percent on the night, though guards Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn were solid, putting up 15 and 14 points, respectively. Payton added seven rebounds and five assists.

Milwaukee dropped to 0-2 in preseason action and will travel to Chicago to play the Bulls Friday night at the United Center.

