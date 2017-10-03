Former Wisconsin quarterback Joel Stave back in the NFL

Joel Stave has found a new team.

The former Wisconsin quarterback has been signed to the Washington Redskins’ practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Stave went undrafted in 2016 after finishing his Wisconsin career with 7,365 yards, 48 touchdowns and the most wins (31) of any quarterback in program history. He spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs, including the 2017 preseason with the latter.

He was released by the Chiefs in September after completing 4 of 9 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown during the preseason.

The Redskins cut offensive lineman Jerry Ugokwe to make room for Stave.

