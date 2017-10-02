Wisconsin’s Natrell Jamerson named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

BY: Danny Cunningham

MADISON – University of Wisconsin cornerback Natrell Jamerson was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Wisconsin’s 33-24 win over Northwestern last weekend, the Big Ten announced Monday.

Jamerson, an Ocala, FL native, had two interceptions on the day, including a 36-yard touchdown return on his second one. He also totaled six tackles, a half sack, and a pass defended on the day.

Another big play made by Jamerson was when he downed a punt at Northwestern’s 2-yard line with 1:09 remaining in the game. That play set the stage for D’Cota Dixon’s game-clinching safety to make the score 33-24.

This was the senior’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor, and the first DPOW honor for the Badgers since Ryan Connelly in Week 9 of the 2016 season.

Wisconsin heads to Nebraska this Saturday to take on the Cornhuskers in Big Ten West play.

